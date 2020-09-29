Fine-Tune Your ‘Uke’ Skills at the Uketoberfest

It’s one of the most relaxing and “easy to learn” instruments perfect for any beginner looking to get into music. The ukelele has grown in popularity over the years all thanks to talented musicians spanning from Hawaii to Japan. And, for those looking to start playing the “uke”, or ‘fine-tune’ their current skills, on October 3 you can participate in the Interlochen Center for the Arts’ Uketoberfest!

According to the organizers, “this is a wonderful opportunity to meet people and to learn a new instrument or enhance your playing ability”.

The event will take place via Zoom, and will begin with a morning open-group strum, and then a day of elective masterclass mini-sessions specific to the uke player. The event will wrap up in the late afternoon with a faculty concert and group strum – featuring Ben Hassenger who will be joined by guest artists Dani Joy, Diane Nalini, and Daniel Ward.

Uketoberfest is a paid event, and participants must supply their own ukulele.

Click here to register for the event.