Election 2020: Candidates Ready for Face-Off in 1st Presidential Debate

The stage is set for the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden.

The two will square off Tuesday night in the battleground state of Ohio as they try to sway undecided voters.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, big changes were made to the event held on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Social distancing rules will only allow for about 100 people in the live audience.

COVID-19 social justice issues and the ongoing wildfires are expected to be major topics at the debate.

While both candidates will try to gain the favor of undecided voters, some political experts say at this point in the campaign that may be hard to do.

Tuesday’s debate starts at 9 p.m. and runs for an hour and a half, as will the rest of the debates.

Oct. 7 is the first vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City between current Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The next week is the second debate between President Trump and Joe Biden in Miami in a town hall-style format.

And the final debate between the two candidates will be Oct. 22 in Nashville.

