Doppler 9&10 STEM – Changing Leaves Up Close

Last week we took a look at the pigment in leaves by looking at how water can show us the different colors that make up black pigments in a marker. If you missed last week’s Doppler 9&10 STEM, check it out right here! Today we are going to see the chemicals inside of leaves that make all of the beautiful colors we see in the fall! We will start with the technical bit. There are 4 chemicals that impact leaf color

Chlorophyll Carotenoids Flavonoids Anthocyaniods

Those are a bit of a mouth full but let’s break it down even further.

Chlorophyll makes leaves green, it’s also what the tree uses to convert sunlight into energy to grow! During the Fall we see less sunlight during the day so the tree stops making chlorophyll, which just leaves behind the Carotenoids and the Flavonoids in the leaf.

Carotenoids and Flavonoids are responsible for the yellow and orange color left over after the green fades. It takes longer for these chemicals to break down in the leaves so that color lasts longer.

Finally, Anthocyaniods make the red color. The reason it takes so long to see the vibrant red during the fall is that the tree doesn’t start making this chemical until temperatures cool off and sunlight decreases. Now… Let’s look at these up close!

What you need:

Leaves from your backyard

Paper Plates

Paper Towel

Fork/Spoon

Scissors(optional)

Tongs

Gas or Electric Stove

Sauce Pan or Pot

Rubbing Alchohol

Mason Jars or Glass Cups

A Parent/Guardian

Patience and Time!

How to:

Turn your stove on to high heat

Place water in a saucepan and let boil (5 min)

Put the leaves from outside in the boiling water

Let the leaves boil for 5 minutes

While leaves are boiling, pour 1/2 cup of rubbing alcohol in each mason jar

Carefully move the pot off the hot burner and turn the burner off

Set the leaves on a paper plate tongs to carefully remove the leaves from the hot water

Make sure the leaves are separated by type

Cut or break up the leaves

Place the broken leaves in their respective jars

Design the jars so you know which jar is for which leaf!

Once the alcohol and leaves are In their respective jars, place a piece of paper towel in each of the mason jars

Wait 12-24 hours and watch the color travel up the paper towel

You should notice different colors along the path, this represents the breakdown of chemicals in the leaves and the colors that the leaf still may change into.

Use different color leaves and send us pictures of you doing the experiments!

