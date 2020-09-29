California Glass Fire Puts Thousands Under Evacuation Order

Thousands of people in California are finding themselves under new evacuation orders as high winds begin to push a new fire through wine country.

The so-called Glass Fire about 60 miles north of San Francisco is threatening hundreds of homes and decades-old wineries.

Dry heat and high wind are fueling the already powerful flames.

It is a region that had hardly enough time to recover from the last few years.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says, “A lot of consternation in and around that region that has been hit over and over and over again in the course of the last number of years.”

Twenty-six people have died and more than 7,000 buildings have been destroyed so far this year because of wildfires in California alone.