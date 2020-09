State police found cocaine during a car assist in Wexford County.

Back in May, troopers stopped to help a driver and Scott McDaniel when their car was in a median on US-131.

That’s when they found out the driver had a suspended license.

McDaniel, who was in the front passenger seat, had syringes that had cocaine in them.

McDaniel is charged with having cocaine and being a four time repeat offender.