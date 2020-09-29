Artist Profile: Karen Hammond

Northern Michigan artist, Karen Hammond showcases her wonderful works, and how she uses art to express her love for the Great Lakes State in this week’s artist profile.

Who are you?

“I’m Karen Hammond. I’m from Traverse City, Michigan, and I find in Michigan all my life. I’ve always loved to paint and create, and I did own a scrapbooking store in Traverse City for about 11 years. I created all of the handmade paper crafts for my store throughout that entire time. I also played around with some painting and some other mediums. During that time, I created a large scale, Michigan piece called ‘Michigan the Beautiful’.

What is your favorite medium?

“My favorite medium right now of course is resin. I love to work with acrylic paints as well.”

What was your inspiration?

“I find inspiration in the beauty that surrounds us here in Michigan, the lakes, the beaches, the sunsets, the landscapes.”

What do you want people to take away from your art?

“I hope that they are able to feel the beauty of the area when they look at my artwork.”

Learn more about Karen here.