Ann Arbor Man Arrested After Police Chase in Osceola, Mecosta Counties

An Ann Arbor man is accused of taking Osceola County Deputies on a chase throughout the county last night.

The sheriff’s office says they first tried to stop the man on US-10 near Clare County for speeding.

Deputies say the driver was going 80 miles an hour in a 55 zone.

The driver then sped through Evart, Reed City and kept going into Big Rapids where police stopped him using spike sticks.

He was arrested and that’s when deputies found out the car he was driving was stolen out of Wayne County.

The driver had two warrants out for his arrest.

He has yet to be charged for the Osceola County police chase.