Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Blue, Fluff & Marley

ADOPT Blue

ADOPT Fluff

ADOPT Marley

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Blue, Fluff and Marley—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Blue.

He’s a 3-year-old beagle with an outgoing personality.

After being an outdoor dog, Blue is excited to learn what it’s like to spend quality time indoors.

You can find him in Big Rapids at Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County.

Next up, Fluff.

This Maine Coon mix has long, luxurious fur. She’d do great in a home with kids and other cats and dogs.

You can find her in Harrison at Save Animals From Euthanasia.

And finally, Marley.

This couch potato is a wonderful movie night buddy; she’s a professional snuggle-bug.

Marley is a boxer mix who loves people and always enjoys outdoor adventures. But she prefers to be your only pet.

You can find her at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!