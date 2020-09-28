Traverse City Photographer Beautifies Boards on State Theater

The State Theater in downtown Traverse City has been boarded up since the end of August. A local photographer decided to make the sight more visually appealing.

The theater has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. Because of security problems, the theater decided to board up the doors and locks to prevent vandalism.

Traverse City Film Festival co-founder John Robert Williams didn’t like the look of the particle board on the doors, so he decided to put up some of his photographs to bring more cheer to downtown.

“The idea for these eight images came from covering over a blank canvas,” Roberts said. “What it allowed me to do, with permission from Michael Moore and the Film Festival people, was to say hey can I put my images up just to beautify downtown? It sure beats the particle board, and it sure beats everything else going on. It was an opportunity in the asking and so why not make Traverse City a better place?”

Williams says the piece is titled “Sky/Light/Water,” and shows various places in the Traverse City area. The State Theater will remain closed until further notice.