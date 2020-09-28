Rising Waters, Rising Concerns: Part 8

What else can this year throw at us?

Coronavirus, a shaky economy, and Mother Nature didn’t grant us any favors either.

Tom O’Hare shows us in this month’s rising waters, rising concerns.

“2020, this was going to be a big issue in the lake levels and the impact no matter what. Other things came along but still it’s a big issue. Lake Michigan and Huron, we broke a 101-year-old record every month of the year from January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August and I think we may well break that in September,” said Mark Breederland, Michigan Sea Grant.

While we are not going to break September’s record, high water is one of the reasons for destruction all over the state. Check out the south end of beaver island at iron ore bay. There used to be a road here. A south wind wiped a portion of it out a couple weeks ago.

“I’ve been trying to talk to people it’s like a skyscraper where it’s a hundred stories tall. Eight years ago everybody was living on the 20th floor and we were doing just fine, Finally we reached halfway up the 50th floor but this year we’ve been we’ve been living at the 100th floor and now we’ve been dropped down to the 95th and we’re just going to have to ride it out,” said Breederland.

And now its fall, known for its brutal storms.

“Any of the winds can do tremendous damage and that’s the old song, The Gales of November. November is our windiest month on average. So even if they drop another six inches by November, still we’re way up there and lots of things are at risk. Lots of lighthouses lots of places that are just near and dear to our hearts,” said Breederland.

And when we try to save the things we love sometimes, our neighbors don’t fare so well.

“When any hardening structure goes in, it has an impact on up lake and down lake and your neighbors can definitely be impacted with the advanced erosion. In general, if possible, the best scenarios just to try to ride it out without hardening,” said Breederland.

Because the lakes will eventually go back down.

“The beaches are going to be different. The slumping that comes off as those waves just hammer away and takes it’s a toll on the area and gravity does its thing reshaping the shoreline. What do we learn from a high water period? I think we need to learn how to respect nature’s shoreline a little bit more. We want to access it, we want to get universal access to places and allow people to come enjoy them but yet we got to recognize that that may only be a temporary thing,” said Breederland.