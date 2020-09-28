Pres. Trump Responds to Tax Returns Report

President Trump is hitting back after the New York Times released a report showing years of his tax return data.

The New York Times is reporting Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency, and the same amount during his first year in the White House.

Times reporters claim to have tax returns for the president extending more than two decades.

They report he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years before taking office.

It also shows he is in an IRS audit battle that could cost him $100 million.

But the president says the report is false and his tax returns will be released when they are no longer under audit.

“First of all I’ve paid a lot, and I paid a lot of state income taxes too. The New York state charges a lot and I paid a lot of money in state. It’ll all be revealed. It’s going to come out,” the president said.

The president’s tax returns have been a bone of contention since before he took office.

He is not required to release his tax returns while under audit.

President Trump’s attorney told the New York Times the president has paid tens of millions of dollars to the federal government.