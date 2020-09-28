Opioid Prescriptions Down, Concerns Still Rising

Data shows the number of prescriptions written for opioids are on the decline – but addiction remains a problem in northern Michigan.

A nationwide effort was launched in 2016 to place restrictions on opioid prescriptions and spread awareness about drug abuse and addiction. That effort is working – but there is still more to the story.

According to the most recent data from the Substance Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan – from 2018– opioid prescriptions are down in the five county area: down 14.6% in Grand Traverse and down 23% in Leelanau County. But the numbers for prescriptions are just part of the bigger picture. (Down 14.2% in Kalkaska, down 10.2% in Manistee, and down 6.3% in Benzie)

Gerry Morris works with the group Families Against Narcotics, and he says the data “doesn’t take into consideration the overall use.”

Matt Zerilli works for Addiction Treatment Services and is the PORCH Recovery Center Manager. He says the opioid prescriptions are the classic gateway drugs. “It’s a common story. Folks are starting at that – kind of gateway – of prescribed opiates. That’s really what sets the hook. Once that prescription runs out or they lose access to whatever source they were utilizing, it’s just, (they) turn to street heroin.” Zerilli adds, “Prescription numbers are just part of the puzzle. So we often see because of economics or access, a lot of folks that are suffering from opioid addiction turn to street heroin or other illicit substances.”

Zerilli says as far as the data is concerned, it’s typical to see a lag in the numbers of one and a half to two years, so the numbers from 2018 (as compared with 2016 figures) are expected. “It’s hard to see the numbers in real time. When it comes to stats and statistics we’re looking back. But we’re feeling it, definitely feeling it on the front lines.”

The PORCH group recovery center is closed due to COVID-19 and social distancing rules, but they’re still offering zoom calls and telephone support with Recovery Coaches. Meanwhile they’re at full capacity for the inpatient services they offer – and Zerilli says the demand for services isn’t slowing down. “We’re at capacity, it’s a regular thing for us to be at capacity. So that really hasn’t changed. Our volume has remained consistent.” In fact, he says in some ways demand is up. “Emergency responses to – and hospital stays as a result of – overdose are up some 42%-43%.”

And statewide, Zerilli says statistics from May and June show overdose deaths are up 13%. “Folks are struggling. This is a really difficult time for folks that are suffering with an addiction or folks suffering with mental health issues like depression.”

Gerry Morris has seen it first-hand with the men he works with. And he says it’s been worse during the pandemic, especially during March and April when many people found themselves out of work or isolated at home. “I could feel the stress in them. When they weren’t working, no money was coming in, I could see the stress.” Morris adds, “There’s a lot of stress out there. And let’s face it, for someone in recovery that’s the worst thing that can happen for them: stress and anxiety.”

Zerilli agrees the pandemic hasn’t helped matters, especially as it relates to having to close the group meeting center for in-person support. “We’re trying to do as much as we can virtually to keep that connection open, because in the recovery world connection is so much a part of recovery and we’ve lost a lot of that and we’ve had to adapt to that.”

ATS also offers training on the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, and makes those kits available. “We want to get those out to as many folks as we can. We’re educating folks on how to use Naloxone and basically how it works. If you have any questions or have people that are at risk in your life, please let us know and we’ll make sure we can set you up with a Naloxone kit.”

Morris says there’s a long way to go. “I think it’s always a plus when you can tell somebody, jeez it seems like what we’re doing is helping a little bit. That opioid use is going down? Okay that’s a good thing. Is it where we want it to be? No, absolutely not.”

