Newaygo County Clerks Work to Correct Faulty Absentee Ballots

Newaygo County is scrambling to clean up a ballot mistake discovered over the weekend.

Ballots sent out to absentee voters did not include a judicial race that is officially up for vote.

New ballots are on their way and the county is trying to alert voters who may have bad ballots.

“Friday when I walked out, I thought to myself things are going so smoothly this election,” says Kim Goodin, Newaygo City Clerk, “Then I thought out those words are going to come back just to haunt me.”

Five weeks to go until Election Day, a day when voters in Newaygo will pick a judge for the 78th District Court. But if you are an absentee voter in the county, you will not find the race on your ballot.

“We want to assure people that this is not any conspiracy,” says Goodin, “There’s no fraud. Everything is set up through the state to avoid all that.”

A misprint from the state didn’t include the race. The county sent out 6,145 ballots already.

The County says new, accurate ballots will be sent out this week and voters need to destroy the faulty ballot.

“They will be getting a second ballot,” says Goodin, “They should destroy this ballot and they should vote the second ballot.”

The numbers on the security sleeve will tell clerks if it is the right or the wrong ballot. If someone does vote with the old ballot, their votes will count but not towards the judicial race.

There will be checks to make sure nobody can vote twice.

“We’re double checking and triple checking everything,” says Goodin, “I don’t feel more pressure than I did before because this is a big election.”

