MTM On The Road: Brinks Family Creamery Adds Bottled Milk to their Shelves

Brinks Family Creamery is a fourth generation dairy farm that’s always adding and expanding its products.

The creamery in McBain recently purchased the Donut Den and is now serving freshly-made donuts.

The also recently added bottled milk to their shelves. They bottle whole, chocolate and black raspberry milk.

When it comes to cheese, they have a little bit of everything from curds to blocks.

They are also now scooping A2A2 ice cream, which means those who are lactose intolerant are able to enjoy this delicious treat.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, show us how the make everything there and introduce us to some farm friends!