MSP Apprehend Montmorency Co. Fugitive; Mother Arrested for Harboring A Felon

A Montmorency County man wanted for attacking a police officer is now in custody.

His mom was arrested for helping him hide.

State police say they have been looking for Steven Casebier since July.

He was wanted for not only attacking the officer, but also stealing along and taking police on a chase.

Troopers went to Elizabeth Slater’s home in August looking for him.

They warned her she could be arrested for helping him hide.

Earlier this month, state police found Casebier inside her home.

She is charged with harboring a fugitive.

Casebier has now been charged as well.