More Than Five Miles of the Cedar River in Gladwin Co Now Accessible

For 28 years, the Cedar River that runs from the City of Gladwin to Beaverton has been inaccessible. Now, thanks to the Gladwin Conservation District, the river is clear for outdoor recreationists.

The Gladwin Conservation District recently received a $20,000 grant from the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network and the Gladwin County Community Foundation to clear the more than five miles of the Cedar River.

Tristan Hewitt, executive director of the Gladwin Conservation District, says hopefully this will bring more outdoor enthusiasts to the area:

“We made sure we clear enough section of the river where you can get through with non-motorized recreation: so tubers, kayakers, canoers, they can all get through, and enjoy all of the obstructions and the wildlife that enjoy and flourish in those.”

Hewitt says they also removed more than 15 picnic tables found in the river from the floods back in May.