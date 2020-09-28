Menu Monday: Jamesport Brewing Company

Nestled into a historic Victorian Era building in Downtown Ludington, the Jamesport Brewing Company is committed to serving up custom, diverse beers, and seasonal favorites. In this Menu Monday, Michelle Dunaway learns what’s ‘on tap’ and the perfect grub to pair it with.

“We try to keep about 12 – 15 beers of our own on tap at all times,” said general manager, Jason Lockeman. “We specialize in a lot of things including sandwiches, fish entrees, salads, and a lot of unique appetizers”.

Their vast menu features savory cherry bourbon potstickers, Irish style cottage pie, and JBC cheese ale soup made from their delicious beer. Plus, their knowledgeable staff and brew makers can help you pair their beers to maximize the flavors.

During her visit, Michelle was able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how they serve up one of their most popular dishes, garden walleye. See the video below for a full demonstration.

For more information about Jamesport Brewing Company in Ludington, click here.