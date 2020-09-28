Kalkaska Firefighters Honored for Off-Duty Bravery with 2 Awards

Two volunteer firefighters were recognized for their bravery in the face of danger.

Last October, brothers Kevin and Kyle Jenkins—both Kalkaska Volunteer Firefighters—responded to a house fire while off-duty. Without any protective gear, the brothers and Trooper Adam Whited entered the burning building and saved an elderly woman’s life.

Monday night, they received the Michigan State Police Distinguished Citizen Award and the Sons of the American Revolution’s Citizenship Award.

The brothers say they were just doing their duty.

“We have a good time with it, we enjoy helping out. And you know it’s kind of a cool story to be able to say that I was able to do this with my brother,” Kevin said. “Everybody on the fire department, it’s a brotherhood you form, but when you have your blood brother with you also it’s a real good feeling.”

Kevin Jenkins said he looks up to his brother Kyle, a lieutenant

“We’ve been on the department for quite a few years now together, it’s nice to be able to look up to him as an officer as well.”

Trooper Adam Whited could not attend Monday evening. His award ceremony has not been scheduled yet.