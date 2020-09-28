First 2020 Presidential Debate to Kick Off in Cleveland

Tuesday’s Presidential Debate is expected to be one of the most watched and talked about debates in recent years.

You can watch it on 9&10 News from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

The debate in Cleveland will be moderated by Fox’s Chris Wallace.

Wallace says he does not consider fact checking false statements to be part of his job as moderator.

The debate itself is going to be different because of the pandemic.

Instead of the typical average of 900 attendees, there will be about 60 to 70 people within the debate hall.

Tuesday’s debate is the first of three scheduled.

Again, you can watch the debate on 9&10 News, and streaming on 9&10 Plus and on our Facebook page.