Environmental Group Experts: Enbridge Tunnel Project Proposal “Flawed”

Some industry experts say Enbridge’s tunnel project proposal is flawed and doesn’t meet industry standards.

Enbridge has been working towards creating a tunnel for their Line 5 pipeline.

The tunnel would go beneath the Straits of Mackinac and replace the twin pipelines.

The oil company says this is the safest way to provide environmental safety, while meeting Michiganders’ energy needs.

On Tuesday, Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) begins a public hearing process in Enbridge’s request for permits in the project.

An environmental group says that plan has flaws.

Oil & Water Don’t Mix is an environmental group pushing for the shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5.

They looked to some industry experts to examine the oil company’s Great Lakes tunnel proposal.

“What Enbridge has submitted to the state of Michigan at this point does not come close to what you need to properly design and prepare for a tunnel beneath open water,” said Brian O’Mara, a geological engineer with a 30 year career in tunnel projects.

He says Enbridge has changed much of the design from what was reviewed by the state in a 2017 risk assessment.

“These changes will cut Enbridge’s costs dramatically but also put tunnel workers, nearby residents and the environment at much greater risk,” O’Mara said.

He says that Enbridge’s geological study in the straits wasn’t enough.

“So what they’ve done is really a fraction of what is recommended for the industry,” O’Mara said. “What has been submitted is in no way adequate for EGLE to complete a review, let alone approve.”

EGLE says they will consider the group’s findings, along with other public comments in their public hearing sessions that begin Tuesday. The department has also hired tunnel experts to help review Enbridge’s plans.

“We encourage them to a close look at these permits and make a decision that’s best in line with the protection of the Great Lakes which is saying no to the Great Lakes tunnel,” said Sean McBrearty with Oil & Water Don’t Mix.

“The Great Lakes Tunnel Project is the right thing for Michigan, providing environmental protection, while creating Michigan jobs and securing the needed energy for consumers in Michigan and the region,” said Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy in a statement.

“That’s why we are partnering with world class contractors with vast experience building similar tunnels in similar conditions. We collaborate with leading experts in the underground tunneling industry, including geologists, geotechnical and tunneling engineers,” Duffy said in a statement.

Enbridge also stands by their geological study.

“We are confident the conditions to build the tunnel are favorable. We spent more than a year studying the geology under the Straits and we are confident this engineering marvel is not only possible but will be a long-term solution for environmental protection and energy security. We are using the same kind of due diligence as the engineers who built the Mackinac Bridge,” Duffy said in a statement.