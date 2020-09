Driver’s License, Registration Pandemic Grace Period Ends Soon

If you still need to renew your driver’s license or vehicle registration, better do it soon.

Time is running out on the Secretary of State’s extended pandemic grace period.

The state gave anyone with expiration dates between March and June 30th an extended window, but that window closes on Wednesday.

No extension is anticipated.

If you need to go to a Secretary of State office near you, you must set up an appointment.