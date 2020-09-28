Confirmation Battle Begins Over Supreme Court Nomination

The battle to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is now underway as Republicans look to get Amy Coney Barrett on the bench before Election Day.

The president announced her appointment to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg over the weekend.

With a little more than five weeks left before the November election, Senate Republicans are planning to get through confirmation hearings as soon as they can.

President Trump says with so much at stake in the upcoming election, he is confident she will get the confirmation.

“This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation. It’s going to be very easy, good luck, it’s going to be very quick,” the president said.

But Democrats still argue the pick should come from come from the winner of November’s presidential election.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Judge Ginsburg had a dying wish that the next president should choose. Justice Ginsburg must be turning over in her grave up in heaven to see the person they chose seems to be intent on undoing all the things that Ginsburg did.”

If Barrett is confirmed by the Senate, the 48-year-old who now sits on the seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals would become the youngest associate justice on the current Supreme Court.