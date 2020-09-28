City of Clare Receives $2.5M From State to Replace Water Lines

For the last year, the City of Clare has been actively replacing pipes after lead was detected in the water.

Now the state has approved $2.5 million to help the city with its water line replacement project.

Luke Potter, director of Public Works for the City of Clare, says, “Once we found out that there were some lead lines going into businesses, we knew we had to get them changed immediately.”

Over the summer, the city was able to replace 14 water lines downtown, including Shindorf’s. Potter says there’s still more than 200 to go.

Amy Shindorf, owner of the Four Leaf Brewing in downtown Clare, says, “The idea that we would have lead in our water similar to what had been happening in Flint…was very scary.”

Only five weeks on the job, new Clare City Manager Jeremy Howard says fixing the water lines is a priority.

“We thought it was a priority that if there was one that we knew was completely lead, we would get those fixed and get it done,” he says.

Howard says he was speechless when he got the call from State Rep Jason Wentworth saying the state was going to give them $2.5 million to help.

“I didn’t think this would be one of the first we would be doing, and I certainly didn’t think that our representative was going to be able to get some very significant funding for us to do this,” Howard says.

It’s an all-out effort to keep lead out of the water, avoid a situation anything like that of Flint, and put people’s minds at ease.

Shindorf says, “When I built this business in 2014-2015, the city said that they would do whatever they could to support small business and growth in Clare. Little did I know that it would evolve in a very short period of time to giving me fresh water and improving the water source that we have.”