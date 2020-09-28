Census Bureau’s Website Says End Date is Oct. 5 Despite Court Order

In this update on the 2020 census, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce says the 2020 census will end Oct. 5.

That’s even after a federal judge ruled last week that the census should continue through the end of October.

That’s according to a release posted on the Census Bureau’s website Monday.

It says Oct. 5 is now the target date to wrap up self-response and field data collection operations.

The announcement came during a virtual hearing over last week’s ruling that the census should run until October 31.