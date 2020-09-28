Amazon Announces Dates for Prime Day

Amazon says their Prime Day is set for October 13 and 14.

The two day annual sales event usually happens in July, but was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Day is Amazon’s version of Christmas in the summer with sales routinely outpacing Black Friday.

Amazon has never held it this late and never in the fourth quarter, which also includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon thinks Prime Day will be bigger this year than ever before.

The company has thrived during the pandemic as people purchase more things online and limit store visits.

Amazon reported $88.9 billion in sales during its latest quarter ending June 30.

It is a 40% jump from the same period a year earlier.