Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Kewadin Bay Side Treasure

Midway between Traverse City and Charlevoix, is a beautiful estate on the shores of Grand Traverse Bay.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to the bay side treasure in this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

“It has a nice New England feel to the cedar shakes on the exterior, to the wood paneling wood floors, woodsy, up north feel,” said real estate broker for Re/Max Don Fedrigon. “Lots of sand, beach to explore and great views of Grand Traverse Bay.”

Those woodsy elements are seen all throughout the house; from the moose tiles over the stove to the elk antler chandelier in the living room.

“The great room, of course, all pine paneled work of craftsman from the local area, stone fireplace, two stories tall, it is wood burning and the quintessential moose,” said Fedrigon. “So from the living area go into the kitchen which is beautiful gourmet kitchen. Lots of seating, bar area, butler’s pantry, just a gorgeous kitchen and of course main floor master.”

Overlooking the living room, is a lovely sitting area with picture perfect views of the Bay.

The loft is flanked by three beautiful bedrooms and elegant bathroom.

When company comes to visit they will feel right at home in the two-bed, one-bath carriage house above the detached two-car garage.

“There are two garages, the one on the main home and the one on the guest house,” said Fedrigon. “Guest home is two bedrooms, kitchen, bath. Very nice open family room for guests to stay.”

At the end of the day, you can enjoy the stunning sunset views over your own private piece of paradise.

“The decks of course are low maintenance to exterior showers, which are very nice one on the beach and one on the guest house exterior,” he said. “There’s 120 feet on Grand Traverse Bay but there’s 10 acres of land so you have all kinds of privacy here halfway between Charlevoix and Traverse City.”

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

