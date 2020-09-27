TCAPS Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Traverse City Area Public Schools has confirmed a positive coronavirus case in the district.

Sunday afternoon, TCAPS issued communications from the the Grand Traverse County Health Department that a Courtade Elementary School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the district’s release, they said:

“The Health Department is investigating he situation and is directly notifying the close contacts who will need to stay home and quarantine or take additional health measures. If a family or staff member is not contacted by the Health Department, it means that either the staff member or child was not identified as a close contact of the person who tested positive.”

Additionally, TCAPS will be deep-cleaning their building and buses or potentially affected areas will receive additional disinfection.

“The Health Department does not recommend any further action be taken by the school or school district to mitigate further spread of the virus related to this case at this time,” said the release.

The school district is reminding parents to continue monitoring their children for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. T

The district has a site where they are posting all of their coronavirus updates: www.tcaps.net/safestart.