Newaygo County Clerk Says 6,000 Absentee Ballots are Invalid After Finding Error

The Newaygo County clerk says 6,000 absentee ballots that were sent out will not be able to be tabulated because of an error.

Clerk Jason Vanderstelt posted on his professional Facebook page Sunday, saying Judge H. Kevin Drake’s name was not printed on the ballots that were mailed.

In his post, he said, “Judges file with the State and the preliminary list we got from the website didn’t have him on it. I called the programmers and printers immediately [on Saturday] as I was going into the office. I called all the Township and City Clerks and spoke with most of them. We also sent them an email,”

Vanderstelt says the new ballots should arrive on Wednesday or Thursday, but that will have to be verified Monday morning.

The new ballots should be here Wednesday or Thursday but that will be verified in the morning.

On his Facebook post, he commented that “the State reached out to me [Sunday] and they are sending me a form letter to go with the ballots as well as procedures for when this happens. Thank you.”

Someone commented and asked what will happen if people already sent in their incorrect ballots.

He said: “The people who already sent their ballots in will be destroyed. Also new ballot numbers are being issued so those numbers wont be valid on ballots for this election. The new ballots will be sent to those have already received their ballot whether they sent it in or not. They will have to fill out the new ballot as the first one is not valid and cant be counted as the programming won’t allow it. Thank you for your questions and have a great day.”

His full Facebook post is here.