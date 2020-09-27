Fuel Your Tomorrow, Volunteers Clean Up West End Beach

Kelsi and Kaylee Davenport say the focus of their business is being eco-friendly, and couldn’t think of a better way to say thank you to Traverse City.

Kelsi said, “We decided to do that just because its the end of summer and there’s a lot of garbage in this area after tourist season.”

When Bay Area Recycling for Charities (BARC) heard what they were doing, they were quick to help out.

“We have the tools, we have grippers and rakes and stabbers and trash bags and gloves,” said BARC representative Jordan Bryon.

They want to support any local businesses trying to go green.

“We will come and just join you and make this all happen because we all want to live in a prettier more beautiful place and take care of what’s already beautiful,” Byron said.

After finding hub caps, towels, and a bumper— Fuel Your Tomorrow says they’ll be back.