Sault Ste. Marie Relay for Life Walks 38-Miles for Wagon Pull for Childhood Cancer

Women in Chippewa County started walking early Saturday morning to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Before most of us were even awake, the Soo chapter of Relay for Life started their 38 mile, 13 hour wagon pull from Strongs Corners to Sault Ste. Marie.

The wagon pull for childhood cancer usually happens in June, but the event was delayed until this month because of the pandemic.

This is their six year hitting the trail. They’re hoping to raise more than $1000.

“Even with everything going on, cancer does not stop and childhood cancer does not get enough money, so we just want to help them out,” said participant Sarah Pomeroy.

If you would like to help out their cause and donate for more childhood cancer research, go to https://secure.acsevents.org/site/str/activefundraising/cfpcy20ser?px=39548782&pg=personal&fr_id=98886