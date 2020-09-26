Michigan Officials Report 901 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 901 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

However, they say 11 of those new deaths come from a records review.

Michigan now has 121,427 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,723 COVID-19 deaths.

Friday the state was at 120,526 confirmed cases with 6,708 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Today they updated the recovery number, adding 4,835 recoveries.

Recoveries now stand at 95,051.

Before this week’s update, 90,216 were being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).