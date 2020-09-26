‘Downtown Day’ Brings Petoskey Shoppers into Small Businesses

Pride— that’s the feeling Petoskey shoppers felt during the town’s first ever ‘Downtown Day,’ on Saturday.

Since the pandemic, small businesses have been struggling to stay afloat.

By Governor Whitmer declaring September 26th ‘Downtown Day,’ folks say it shows the state cares about the small business economy.

Petoskey shopper, Liz Helping says, ”We know that behind every small business there’s a family or someone trying to make their dreams come true. So to see legislation that recognizes that and encourages people to get out and support local businesses, is super awesome.”

Marketing and promotions coordinator for Downtown Petoskey, Andi Symond, says this small act could do something big for their businesses.

“We’re thankful Governor Whitmer did declare today ‘Downtown Day’ just because our downtowns deserve to be honored and celebrated every day, especially throughout the pandemic,” said Symond.

Those shopping say the energy downtown is alive.

“This is just natural out having fun, engagement in the community. It’s really fun,” said shopper Brandon Trebbien.

“Grab a cup of coffee, lunch, carry out, visit your favorite stores, say hello to your neighbors and just really celebrate your Downtown,” says Symond.

To say thank you for stopping by, Downtown Petoskey did giveaways all Saturday to encourage people to come back.

Andi Symond said, “We have over $500 of Downtown Dollars and another $200 of gift cards donated by Downtown merchants.”

Downtown Petoskey says they are continuing to encourage community members to spend their money locally, and say this is a good start.