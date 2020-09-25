Unrest, Protests Continue After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Protests in Louisville turned violent for the second night in a row following a grand jury decision to not indict any officers on charges directly relating to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Curfews are being extended until the weekend as police in the city anticipate continued unrest.

Protests began on Wednesday after a grand jury’s decision not to charge anyone for Breonna Taylor’s death.

The grand jury did however indict former detective Brett Hankison for endangering lives when he fired 10 shots into an apartment next to Taylor’s.

Now Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is asking for more transparency in the grand jury’s findings.

“Put it all online,” Beshear says. “Provide the facts, the information and the evidence. It’s about trusting the people of Kentucky. I trust them. That if they have all the facts, the evidence and maybe some explanation if needed that they can process it.”

On Wednesday night, two Louisville Police officers were shot during protests are now recovering.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault and 14 counts of wanton endangerment.

Friday, Breonna Taylor’s mother is expected to make her first public comments since the announcement of the grand jury’s decision.