Think Pink Northern Michigan: October Giveaway

Did you know that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, that anyone can be affected, and that it can happen to men and women under 30 years old! During the month of October, 9&10 News would like you to join the cast of the four in increasing awareness for those who live and die with this pervasive disease.

You can participate by nominating someone you know living with breast cancer between October 1st and October 28th: all you have to do is submit a photo HERE. Make sure to enter early; one person will be randomly selected for a special gift from participating sponsors each Thursday in October.

In addition to the prizes, we would like to thank the following sponsors for their additional kind donation of $350 each to the American Cancer Society to help aid in the treatment and elimination of breast cancer!