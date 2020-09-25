TC Germanfest Offers To-Go Dinners for Fall Fundraiser

A Traverse City tradition continues despite its annual events getting canceled and replaced with coronavirus-friendly adaptations.

The TC Germanfest is putting their brats and other Deutschland fare in to-go containers this year, and they’re asking diners to pick up their food to enjoy at home.

Their menu options have already sold out. All proceeds from the traditional German meals benefit the Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

In a typical year, they have a huge, tented celebration but they’re excited with the response they’ve seen for this socially-distant fundraiser. They sold more than 600 meals.

“When we switched from a German feast to a Germanfest we thought we’d curbside food and that we’d be able to sell 400 tickets…and it’s been overwhelming, the reception.” said committee member Sherry Galbraith.

They’re hoping to raise $8,000 to fund technology and structural upgrades inside.

The Germanfest is also hosting an online auction to raise money. For more information go to https://tcgermanfest.org/