Northwest Michigan Works Prepares People for Virtual Job Fairs

Virtual job fairs are quickly becoming part of our social norm and knowing what to expect as well as being prepared is key. Since virtual platforms are likely going to continue into the foreseeable future, it’s best to know how each one works and how to navigate them in a network setting.

The job experts with Northwest Michigan Works are on hand to help people from creating resumes, providing interviewing tips, and knowing how to handle the virtual job fair platforms.

To see what you should keep in mind and how to prepare for these virtual networking events check out the video posted above. For a direct link to the job experts and free resources through Northwest Michigan Works click here.