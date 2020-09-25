NMC Professor to Host Virtual Stargazing Event

Northern Michigan is a great place to get a view of the stars.

Stargazing in groups hasn’t been able to happen due to the pandemic.

So Dr. Jerry Dobek, head of the science department at Northwestern Michigan College has found a way to project what you can see from a telescope onto a screen using technology from Sony.

He came up with this as a way to give his students a more realistic learning experience.

Now, he’s sharing it with everyone over a Zoom meeting.

The live virtual stargazing event will take place Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“On tap for tonight will be, the moon, Jupiter, Saturn, a little bit later we may try for Mars. I hope to show some deep space objects like star clusters. This is how it would appear if we could open up the telescope, if you could look threw it. This is what you would be seeing,” said Dr. Dobek.

