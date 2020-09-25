New Executive Order Changes COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions

Governor Whitmer’s newest executive order changes indoor and outdoor gatherings statewide.

In regions 6 and 8, which is the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula region, you can have 25 people per 1,000 square feet or 25% capacity.

All other regions are 20 people or 20% capacity.

For outdoor gatherings statewide you can have up to 30 people per 1,000 square feet or 30% capacity.

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has been operating under similar restrictions already.

They say it is possible, but other businesses should prepare to be flexible and ready to face unexpected obstacles.

Grant Traverse Resort public relations manager, Caroline Rizzo says, “It’s totally proven to these other event spaces that you can. You just have to follow the rules and guidelines. You’ve got to have all your i’s dotted and t’s crossed to make sure you’re following every part of the executive order.”

Outdoor events, no matter the size of venue, are capped at 1,000 people statewide.