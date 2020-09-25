National Parks Waive Admission Fees for National Public Lands Day

Michigan is home to about 4.5 million acres of public land which accounts for about 12% of the state.

So what better time to get outside than Saturday, which is National Public Lands Day in the U.S.

To celebrate, some national parks will waive their admission fees.

That includes day use recreational sites in the Huron-Manistee National Forest.

The public affairs officer says it’s a great way for people to get outside and explore.

“Get out and take advantage of the fee waiver. You know, take a day and go out with your family and enjoy a fee-free day on your public lands and find more ways to connect to nature,” said Joshua Veal, Public Affairs Officer.

Governor Whitmer also declared Saturday as Hunting and Fishing Day.

