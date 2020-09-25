MTM On The Road: Blue Collar Clothing Co. Celebrates Three Years in Business

Blue Collar Clothing Co. in Mio has been making and selling clothing for hardworking men and women for three years now.

The shop is celebrating its three-year anniversary with food, music and a cornhole tournament.

It’s all taking place this Saturday, all day long.

The cornhole tournament starts at 11 a.m., K&J Food Truck will be there from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and live music will be performed all day.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us all the details and showing us the clothing line at Blue Collar.