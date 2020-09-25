MSU Extension Offering ‘Adulting 101’ for Teens

The MSU Extension program recently released its Fall series for high school youth that features “good to know” topics. Starting October 12, teens will be able to take Adulting 101 classes that range from job interviewing to food safety.

The current courses available are:

Interviews for Success, October 12, 4 PM – 5 PM

Household Tasks, October 19, 4 PM – 5 PM

Make a Spending Plan, October 26, 4 PM – 5 PM

According to an MSU Extension educator, Michelle Neff they plan on adding more topics as time goes on. “These teens are able to gain skills and knowledge on what it’s like to be an adult,” said Neff. “The children really need this type of education, and we intend to do these quarterly”.

The courses are free, and you can register your child here.

Each course will be done via Zoom, and participants will need to have either a tablet, smartphone, or computer with a reliable Internet connection.

Click here for more information.