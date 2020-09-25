Michigan Officials Report 929 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 929 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 120,526 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,708 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 119,597 confirmed cases with 6,700 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 18, 90,216 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Hunters should be prepared for some significant changes at deer check stations this fall.

Due to the pandemic, as well as a decrease in the hunter base, the DNR is seeing a reduction in funds this year.

This will affect the hours of operation for check stations and drop box locations

Additionally, hunters will be required to wear a mask at check stations and many stations will require hunters to stay in the vehicle

Also affected is the number of deer able to be tested for chronic wasting disease.

The DNR says that the changes are necessary.

Boulder, Colorado is taking major action to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus among young people, banning all gatherings of any size, even outdoors, for anyone age 18 to 22.

The decision from the city came after 80% of the city’s cases came from students at the University of Colorado.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 20% of confirmed cases from June to August have been people in their 20s.

Now health officials are working to remind young people that even though the virus does not pose a great threat to them, they are still contagious and could spread it to those more vulnerable.

“The only way we’re going to end this is if everybody pulls together,” Fauci says.

Right now, 21 states are seeing an increase in cases in the last week.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.