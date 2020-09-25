Michigan Environmental Leaders Meet to Discuss MI Healthy Climate Plan

Environmental leaders from across the state came together Friday morning to discuss a major goal just rolled out by the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order earlier this week with the goal of making Michigan carbon neutral by the year 2050.

State leaders say it’s a bold goal, but one that’s necessary in the face of climate change.

They say projects to meet that goal are already underway across the state.

The state is also working to form the Michigan Council on Climate Solutions which will help guide the carbon neutral effort.