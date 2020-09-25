MDOT Concerned by Increase in Deadly Crashes

Michigan’s Department of Transportation says it’s concerned by the increase in the number of deaths on Michigan roads this year.

MDOT says 730 people have died on Michigan roads so far this year.

That’s an increase of 58 deaths compared to this time last year, even though fewer people are out on the roads during the pandemic.

The increase in deadly crashes comes as MDOT reports a 20% decrease in overall statewide traffic volumes due to the pandemic.

MDOT reminds drivers to slow down, follow posted signs, be alert, and remain calm when driving through a work zone.