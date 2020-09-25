Man Sentenced to Prison for Breaking Into Seasonal Homes

A man who admitted to more than 20 break-ins in northern Michigan is heading to prison.

Thomas Pettersch will spend 10 to 20 years in prison for breaking into seasonal homes in Charlevoix and Cheboygan counties last year.

The homes were around the Thumb Lake and Lake Charlevoix area.

Pettersch stole guns, tools and other items.

In August, he admitted to several charges of home invasion while the rest of the charges were dropped.

Pettersch had previously been convicted of similar crimes in Indiana and Florida