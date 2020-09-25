Legal Battle Over Justice Ginsburg’s Seat Could Be Brought to Supreme Court

The fight over the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could have a big impact on the upcoming election.

With the election right around the corner, legal fights have already begun over the use of mail-in ballots. Those courtroom battles could find their way to the Supreme Court, especially if the November vote is close.

The president and Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, say with wide spread mail-in voting it is imperative to fill the seat left vacant after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“A 4-4 Supreme Court is not a good deal for America,” Graham says. “We need a nine-person Supreme Court and people wonder about the peaceful transfer of power. I can assure you, it would be peaceful.”

Graham also says his goal is to process the nomination through his committee and get the vote to the full Senate before the election.

But Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the election system in place should be trusted and that we should focus on what the Supreme Court nomination could mean in the long run.

“I think we should focus on what this is going to mean for healthcare, what it’s going to mean for once again, being able to say if you’re pregnant is a pre-existing condition. They will charge women more for the same procedures, man. It’s wrong. It’s an abuse of power.”

The president is set to announce his nomination Saturday.