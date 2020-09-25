Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Becomes 1st Woman to Lie in State at Capitol

Friday, the casket of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be placed in the national statuary hall in the U.S. capitol to lie in state.

Over the past two days, thousands of people have come to pay their respects to the long-time Supreme Court justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, including President Trump and countless members of government on both sides of the aisle.

Ginsburg will become the first woman in U.S. history to lie in state—a special honor granted to government officials and military officers—so the public can pay respects. A private burial will happen next week at Arlington National Cemetery.