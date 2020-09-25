Health Dept.: More Algae Blooms on Black Lake

We have new details about the ongoing algae blooms on Black Lake in Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties.

The health department there says more blooms are being spotted on the lake, and that some of the blooms are producing toxins that are harmful.

The health department and the state’s environment department are warning everyone to stay out of Black Lake and to keep your pets out of it.

The first algae bloom on Black Lake was spotted last week with test results coming back this past Wednesday.