Congressional Investigation Finds Widespread, Inadequate Medical Care at Immigration Centers

A new congressional investigation has found there was widespread, inadequate medical care at some immigration centers that sometimes led to death.

The review found that many facilities operated by for-profit contractors lacked sufficient medical staff, failed to provide necessary care for chronic conditions and had poor sanitation.

The House Oversight Committee announced last year that it was investigating the Trump administration’s increased use of these centers to detain immigrants.

The committee looked at documents from ICE and two for-profit companies: CoreCivic and GEO Group.

Together, these companies operate facilities with more than 80% of all people in ICE detention.

The GEO Group, which owns the prison in Lake County, rejected the allegations and calls the report politically driven.