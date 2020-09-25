Colorado City Bans Gatherings for People Ages 18-22

Boulder, Colorado is taking major action to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus among young people, banning all gatherings of any size, even outdoors, for anyone age 18 to 22.

The decision from the city came after 80% of the city’s cases came from students at the University of Colorado.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 20% of confirmed cases from June to August have been people in their 20s.

Now health officials are working to remind young people that even though the virus does not pose a great threat to them, they are still contagious and could spread it to those more vulnerable.

“The only way we’re going to end this is if everybody pulls together,” Fauci says.

Right now, 21 states are seeing an increase in cases in the last week.